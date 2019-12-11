The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 26-Dec. 5:
Nov. 26
Shavers, Felicia D.: 41, 95 Hartzog, Sandy Hook, Mississippi, simple possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 27
Riley, Krystal L.: 34, 4700 Herrmann St., Metairie, felony injuring of public records.
Nov. 30
Bergeron, Jules: 21, 1535 Lake Calais Court, Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.
Bryan, Rodney: 47, 28960 Highland Drive, Walker, speeding, driving under suspension.
Carter, Thomas M.: 25, 5949 Street C, St. Francisville, speeding, expired driver’s license, simple possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, open container.
Idnont, Demarcus: 22, 809 Tanglewood Lane, Monroe, speeding, driving under suspension.
Dec. 1
Harrison, Erin: 30, 1508 Kennedy Ave., Kinder, introduction of contraband.
Smith, Michael D.: 41, 210 Snead Road, Walhalla, South Carolina, domestic abuse battery, no seat belt, driving under suspension.
Dec. 2
Palmer, Tyrone T.: 23, 1920 Pouro St., New Orleans, possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Dec. 3
Rouse, Andrew N.: 39, 1218 Jackson Lane, Melville, improper telephone communications.
Dec. 4
Covington, Janet E.: 35, 13128 Trailwood Drive, Gulfport, Mississippi, probation violator.
Dec. 5
Dawson, Jerry C.: 55, 5455 Marais, New Orleans, driving on the right side of the road, two headlights required, cancelled driver’s license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.