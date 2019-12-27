West Feliciana Superintendent Hollis Milton recognizes the employees of the Month with a signed Coach “O” Ed Orgeron football, a coffee mug and a gift card. Megbe Hughes accepts her football from Bains Lower Principal Torrence Williams.
Employee of the Month Alisha Bennett accepts her football from West Feliciana Superintendent Hollis Milton.
Provided photo
Provided photo
West Feliciana School Superintendent Hollis Milton presents the signed football to Clarencia Grimes
Provided photo
Rod Lemoine congratulates Patricia Fudge on her employee of the month recognition.
Provided photo
Latesha Brumfield is honored as employee of the month by Superintendent Hollis Milton.