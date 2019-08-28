Silliman kicks off football season with dominant win over Amite School Center
Friday marked the official beginning of football for East Feliciana Parish as Silliman faced Amite School Center of Liberty, Mississippi. The stands were packed, the lights were on, and you could just feel the electricity in the stadium.
After getting off to a rough start, losing its scrimmage and jamboree, Silliman proved doubters wrong in a dominant win over Amite in the regular season opener.
The Wildcats led the Amite Rebels 24-0 about midway through the second quarter, but that was only the beginning. The Wildcats followed up with a pass from quarterback Brock Berthelot to star wide receiver Jack Jackson for yet another touchdown. After a missed extra point kick, the Wildcats were up 30-0.
The Amite Rebels got the ball back, but the Wildcats' Justin Pace intercepted a bobbled pass around midfield and took it all the way for another touchdown. The kicker made the extra point this time, sending the Wildcats into a 37-0 lead. With Silliman leading Amite by over 35 points, the referees were forced to institute a running clock for the remainder of the game.
Amite got on the scoreboard in the waning seconds of the half with a field goal, bringing the score to 37-3 as the teams went to halftime.
The second half opened with Amite receiving the ball on a kickoff that pinned it deep in its red zone. The Wildcats defense stifled the Rebels offense, sending them back into their own end zone to pick up a safety, making the score 39-3.
It looked like Amite might gain some momentum as Berthelot was intercepted by a Rebel defender, but the Rebels offense fumbled the ball right back to the Wildcats on its first play.
The Wildcats marched down the field again with a couple of great runs from running back Nathan Mock followed up by a touchdown run from backup quarterback Bo Gilkison, who looked very impressive every time he touched the field. That touchdown brought the Wildcats lead to 46-3 as the third quarter came to an end.
The Amite Rebels were finally able to punch it into the end zone as the time continued to tick down. The Silliman Wildcats picked up a 46-10 win to kick off the 2019 season.
After the game, Silliman head coach TJ Davis said he was proud of the performance from his team. Several weeks ago, he said he wanted his team to play with speed and power, and now he says he felt they did just that Friday night against Amite.
Silliman did struggle quite a bit in the first half with penalties, giving away multiple first downs to the Amite Rebels. Davis attributed it to a lot of the guys being on the field for the first time and getting used to the pacing of the game. It was clear that some changes were made at halftime, because the Wildcats had essentially a clean sheet in the second half in regards to penalties.
Friday, Silliman travels to McComb, Mississippi, to face the dominant Parklane Academy football team. It’s a big mountain to climb for the Wildcats, but if last Friday was any sort of indication, then they are more than ready to summit the peak and hopefully return home with a victory.