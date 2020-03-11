The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Feb. 20-26:
Feb. 20
Atkins Jr., Daniel D.: 18, 7268 Solitude Road, St. Francisville, obscuring of windshield view prohibited, possession of marijuana.
Feb. 21
Yearby, John A.: 40, 11282 Chalice Drive, Baton Rouge, driving under suspension.
Feb. 23
Bonnet, Terrell E.: 45, 1408 W. Willow St., Lafayette, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Mullen, Yashika M.: 29, 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville, driving under suspension, misrepresentation to an officer.
Sullen, Mark A.: 43, 4176 Sherwood St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension.