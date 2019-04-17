At the district Literary Rally, four students from West Feliciana High School placed first in their subjects: Elisabeth Emery, financial literacy; Anna Kate Holmes, U.S. government; Bryce Jarrell, business computer applications; and Jack Pangburn, American history.
Each was recognized with a Southeastern Freshman Scholastic Achievement Award in recognition of his or her first-place finish, making them eligible for a scholarship stipend if they attend Southeastern Louisiana University.
Also qualifying for the state Literary Rally are Evan Friedman, second, world history; Olivia Wilson, second, introduction to business computer applications; Caleb Dixon, third, fine arts survey; Echo Moncivaez, third, English IV; Ricky Schober, third, Spanish III; and Frankie Dorsey, sixth, Spanish II.