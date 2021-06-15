The LSU AgCenter-West Feliciana Office is holding several nutrition classes this summer. Some are for kids, and some are for adults.
The Low Down on Snacks & Re-think Your Drink: 9:30 a.m. to noon June 24 at the West Feliciana Community Center in Independence. Ages 8 to 12. $5 a student, paid by money order made payable to the LSU AgCenter by Friday, June 18. The first 15 participants to register and pay for the workshop will have the $5 registration fee refunded to them at the end of the workshop.
Learn about making healthy snack choices and how to use the nutrition facts label. Youth will learn about empty calories and how to replace with healthier options. The workshop include hands-on activities, and the children will prepare a snack.
A minimum of 10 participants is needed to guarantee the workshop will be conducted. There is a 30-youth maximum for this workshop.
Eat Smart when Eating Out & Be Physically Active Your Way: 9:30 a.m. to noon July 13 at the West Feliciana Community Center in Independence. Ages 8 to 12. $5 a student paid by money order made payable to the LSU AgCenter by July 6. The first 15 participants to register and pay for the workshop will have the $5 registration fee refunded to them at the end of the workshop.
Students who visit fast-food and other restaurants, need help making healthy food choices, or advice on increasing physical activity can learn things in this hands-on workshop. Attendees will also prepare and sample a recipe.
A minimum of 10 participants is needed to guarantee the workshop will be conducted. There is a 30-youth maximum for this workshop.
Let’s Eat for the Health of It: This curriculum for adults based on scientific research about food and physical activity. The sessions are free and will be on Microsoft Teams. Each starts at noon. Register for one or more a week before the session you want by visiting https://tinyurl.com/vhf8cj4. For information, contact Cathy Judd at (318) 251-5134 or Layne Langley at (225) 635-3614. Remaining sessions include Food Safety on June 22 and Shopping Smart on a Budget on June 23.
For information or to register or access forms for any of the classes, contact Langley at (225) 635-3614 or lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu. The mailing address is LSU AgCenter, P.O. Box 1934, St. Francisville, LA 70775. The physical address is LSU AgCenter, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville.