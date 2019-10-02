Arieonia Ebbs and Ke’Ajah McQuirter in Taylor Garrett’s eighth grade science class at West Feliciana Middle School build models of an avian heart to answer the question: Are chickens and alligators related?
Provided photo
William Spinks, Gabrielle Spangler and Austin Johnson build models in Taylor Garrett’s eighth grade science class at West Feliciana Middle School.