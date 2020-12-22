The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 7-14:
Dec. 7
Lee, Homer: 43; 1701 La. 857, Baskin; bench warrant
Atkins, Daniel: 41; 7268 Solitude Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant
Dec. 8
Nettles, Ashley: 52; 8237 Carver Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Dec. 9
Harris, Davon: 21; 5129 Brightside View, Baton Rouge; fugitive warrant
Cade, Kimberly: 27; 25 Wyatt Road, Natchez, Mississippi; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule IV drugs
Dixon, Robert: 28; 935 Stop and Go Road, Woodville, Mississippi; simple possession of Schedule I drugs, improper display of plate, contempt of court
Dec. 10
Williams, Lloyd: 44; 119 Natchez St., Natchez, Mississippi; failure to appear
Dec. 11
Bourgoyne, Brenna: 32; 5893 Allement Road, Glynn; simple burglary of a movable/immovable
Dec. 12
Milton, Jacob: 24; 7615 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, disobeying a traffic signal
Dec. 13
Hidalgo, Wesley: 43; 5249 Oak St., St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, turn signals required
Baber, Jude: 19; 10152 Old Field Road, St. Francisville; simple possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, unlawful purchase of alcoholic beverages for person under 21, contempt of court
Dec. 14
Opperman, David: 58; 8757 Plettenberg Road, St. Francisville; carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Davis, Terrance: 47; 3217 N. Azelea Ave., Baker; possession of Schedule II drugs, simple possession of Schedule I drugs, improper display of plate