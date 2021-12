Bains students meet at the end of October for their first practices of Girls on the Run. They are training for a 5K. In attendance are, from left, back row, Mary Daniel, Hailey Washington, Camryn Pearson, Elle Ashley, Rosie Gonzalez, Isabella Wheeler, Layla McLin, Cecile Means, Annabelle Morrow , Conor Holmgren; and front row, Ella Dudley, Bridgette Hanna, Tallulah Thorne, Emma Parker, Helen Claire Wesberry, Rylee Thevis, Margaret Bell, Vera Grace Mansell and Journey Davis.