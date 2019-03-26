ST. FRANCISVILLE — After a plea from the Magnolia Café founder on Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen tabled their earlier decision to order the removal of the noncompliant cafe sign and will seek further advisement on the issue before a final ruling at their next meeting.
Robin Marshall, founder of Magnolia Café, came before the board with her attorney, Charles E. Griffin II, to make her case for the cafe sign, which does not follow town ordinances.
In a letter drafted by Griffin to the board, the founder claims the sign is a recreation of the historic 1938 sign that existed before Hurricane Rita destroyed it in 2005.
Marshall acknowledged her daughter and current manager, Skye Willis, had not followed the town’s signage ordinances; however, Marshall requested the board consider a different solution than to simply remove the sign.
Mayor Billy D’Aquilla contended that Willis failed to go through the proper channels for a permit, nor had she attended any of the board’s meetings to present her arguments. Griffin sought “forgiveness” from the board and requested they consider a variance.
Assistant Town Attorney Leslie Daniel said she would speak to the man who wrote the ordinance and see if there is a reason to give Marshall and Willis another chance. The aldermen agreed.
“What I would like to suggest is that we get some added time on the cease and desist while we take this under advisement,” Alderwoman Susie Tully said. “Let us think over everything you guys have presented, and we’ll see what we can do.”
Tully added that the board is often tasked with “precedent-setting situations” involving “signage expectations.” Their goal, she noted, is to be specific and firm so the historic district does not look “like Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge,” where she believes there are far too many signs.
Other business included:
• Introducing an ordinance for the town’s new water rates that will be discussed at the next meeting.
• Adopting an ordinance to rezone the residential home at 4839 Feliciana St. to business mixed use for office space.
• Re-approving the town’s property tax at 5.660 mills.
• Approving a resolution for an annual recertification that the town is following its municipal water pollution prevention plan.