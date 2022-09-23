IMG_2403.jpg

As part of a new partnership, Pelican State Credit Union representatives visited West Feliciana schools to help employees apply for accounts. Katherine Scales presents coach Arika Scott with a gift basket from the credit union that she won from the district raffle.

 Provided photo

Pelican State Credit Union and West Feliciana Parish schools have formed a partnership. Credit union representatives recently visited schools to help employees apply for accounts.

