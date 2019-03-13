Interested in the 48th Audubon Pilgrimage? Here's some information that will help in planning a visit.
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, March 15-17. The five private homes are open regular tour hours on Friday and Saturday, but only open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
WHERE: In and around St. Francisville
INFORMATION: (225) 635-6330, westfelicianahistory.org
TICKETS: At the office behind the Historical Society Museum, 11757 Ferdinand St., or online at westfelicianahistory.org. $40 for the daytime tours, good for all three days; $25 for the Friday night events, which include hymn singing in the United Methodist Church, a wine and cheese reception in the newly renovated St. Francisville Inn, period costumes, Royal Street by candlelight, a Charles Reinike art exhibit at Market Hall and a graveyard tour at Grace Church; and $60 for the 7 p.m. Saturday "Light Up the Night," an evening of food, drinks, live music and dancing in the Historic District.
ON TOUR:
- Sunnyside, built in 1838 in Pointe Coupee Parish and disassembled and moved across the Mississippi River to its present location in 1997
- Laurel Hill Plantation, purchased in the 1830s by the founder of the early standard-gauge West Feliciana Railroad that hauled cotton through the plantation country
- Brasseaux House, a charming cottage, complete with Victorian gallery trim and a picket fence, built in 1895
- Puente Largo, a Creole cottage built in the 1850s in Tangipahoa Parish and moved to West Feliciana Parish in 1997
- Coffin House, a tiny in-town house used for decades for utilitarian purposes that's now a weekend cottage
- Rosedown, the State Historic Site, built in 1834 by Daniel Turnbull and his wife, Martha Barrow, who created and documented 27 acres of formal gardens surrounding the stately home
- Afton Villa Gardens, an avenue of live oaks planted with azaleas and parterres and terraced vistas surrounding the romantic ruins of the Gothic Revival mansion that burned in 1963
OTHER: Visitors also can tour several churches, including Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the United Methodist Church, Grace Episcopal Church, tiny St. John's Episcopal Church and historic St. Mary's Episcopal Church. Volunteers will demonstrate homestead skills at Rural Homestead, and children will perform traditional dances in authentic costume on Royal Street.