ST. FRANCISVILLE — In addition to voting on candidates for several important offices in the Nov. 6 election, West Feliciana Parish voters will see two local tax renewals on most ballots on Election Day.
The parishwide Communications District is asking voters to renew a 2-mill property tax for five years to operate West Feliciana's 911 emergency telephone system.
The parish government also is seeking renewal of a half-cent sales tax collected outside the town of St. Francisville that is split 75-25 between recreation programs and social services.
Early voting for the election will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23-30, except on Sunday, Oct. 28.
Randy Metz, chairman of the Communications District, said the 2-mill tax pays for the equipment that receives emergency telephone calls or is used to dispatch all emergency responders in the parish.
The tax also pays the salaries of dispatchers who operate the equipment.
Although the district receives "a small amount" of money from surcharges on telephone bills, the property tax supplies the bulk of the program's funding, Metz said.
"Everybody's used to dialing 911 when they need help, so this is really important for us to keep operating," Metz said.
The half-cent sales tax renewal, on which St. Francisville residents will not vote, funds about 60 percent of the parish government's recreation budget, Parish President Kevin Couhig said.
"Everything that goes on at the sports park" is funded by 75 percent of the sales tax revenues, he said.
The other 25 percent is used to support the social services agencies serving the parish, such as the food bank, Happi Llandiers, the Court Appointed Special Advocates program for children and others.
The funds also are used to operate the parish's Citizens Service Center in St. Francisville.
If renewed, the tax would be authorized for another seven years.
Voters will also decide the fate of six proposed constitutional amendments in the election, and a proposal to allow fantasy sports betting in the parish.