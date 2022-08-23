The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 8-14:

Aug. 10

Todd, Brian: 47; 146 Sharpling Drive, Olla; fugitive warrant

Aug. 13

Halstead Jr., William: 57; 10628 Shady Grove Road, St. Francisville; bench warrant, probation violation

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Jackson, Romanta: 44; 211 Jones St., Winnfield; introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Aug. 14

Jackson Jr., Alvin: 19; 33 Brown Road, Woodville, Mississippi; fugitive warrant

Peterson, Taylor: 30, 8891 Peterson Road, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage

Tags

View comments