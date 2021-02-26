ST. FRANCISVILLE — West Feliciana Parish school employees will get a one-time pay boost next month as thanks for working to ensure that classes could be held during the ongoing pandemic.
The board voted Feb. 23 to give all employees a $1,200 “13th check” on March 31 to all employees — teachers and non-teachers alike. A letter explaining the action was to go out to employees the next day.
After in-school classes were suspended last year as the coronavirus pandemic grew worse, the board and school administrators decided during the summer that several factors, including low pupil-teacher ratios, would make it possible to have in-school classes when the school year started Aug. 7.
Administrators considered virtual school, hybrid schedules and delayed starts, but “at the end of the day, we knew what was best for our children: face-to-face instruction, as soon as possible,” the board’s letter to employees says.
“We had to do whatever it took to make in-person learning possible and virtual learning available to families not comfortable returning to school. We took a risk, and we were scared. We know you were scared, too. However, on Aug. 7, you showed up,” the letter says.
The letter notes that employees continued to make efforts to continue with school despite the pandemic, several hurricanes and an ice storm.
The $1,200 check will be reduced by normal withholding for taxes and benefits, and the total cost to the school system for 400 employees is estimated at $611,000.
School systems are allowed by state law to make periodic extra payments to employees, provided the money comes from tax revenues wholly or partially dedicated to school employees.
In this case, West Feliciana plans to use $575,000 expected next month from federal covid relief funds to reimburse itself for local monies used last year for pandemic response expenses, including wireless technology, extra classroom cleaning and supplies.
Superintendent Hollis Milton said in-school instruction is in the best interest of the students, for their social, emotional and academic growth, and for the stability of the community.
“Our employees made it work,” Milton told the board.
On another matter, the board voted 6-1 to seek bids next month for installing artificial turf at the high school football stadium later this year. The bids are expected to be opened April 6, with work starting after graduation exercises.
The board received extra money from a $52.6 million bond issue because of the way the bond bids were arranged, and board members set a budget of $1.4 million for the stadium upgrade.
Board member Sara Wilson Rogers voted against the measure, explaining that she believes artificial turf increases injuries to athletes and that the covering will last only 8 to 12 years.
Michael Petty, of Quality Engineering and Surveying, said the industry has made great strides in recent years to address concerns about injuries.
The new field will be equal to, or better than, a grass field, as far as safety is concerned, Petty said.
Board members said administrators should set aside money every year to have the cash on hand to replace the surface when it is needed.
In other action, the board:
- Recognized Colleen Arceneaux, who was recently named “member of the year” by the Louisiana School Psychological Association. Members also noted that her daughter, Hayley, has been chosen to be part of the first all-civilian space flight, a three-day orbit of the earth.
- *Agreed to a $25,500 proposal from demographer Mike Hefner to draw new districts for the board after the 2020 census data is received. Hefner is working with the Parish Council to draw districts for the two boards that use the fewest number of voting precincts as possible.