Residents and friends of West Feliciana Parish assisted the West Feliciana Healthy Communities Coalition and St. Francisville Rotary Club on July 28 by painting playground stencils at Bains Lower Elementary.
This was the third attempt to complete the project because rainy weather caused the project to be postponed.
The stencils will help to implement fitness, education and social-emotional activities for the students.
Hopscotch, an alphabet tree and Mirror Me games were painted to liven up concrete slabs and sidewalks. The project was guided by CDC Healthy Communities Program Manager Jamila Freightman.
For information about the Healthy Communities Coalition and projects, contact the LSU AgCenter Office at (225) 635-3614.