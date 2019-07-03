Dr. Brooke Bock has moved her practice to a renovated office at 5266 Commerce St. Building A, St. Francisville. Her new practice, St. Francis Pediatrics, will be minutes from her former office.
Bock will continue to serve patients from birth to age 21, and she is joined by experienced pediatric nurse practitioner and lactation consultant, Laurie Hancock.
“This new facility allows our team to deliver the highest quality compassionate care to children across the Felicianas, Pointe Coupee and south Mississippi, while providing families an enhanced patient experience,” Bock said. “Plus, we are located directly across from the hospital making any lab work or imaging easy and convenient.”
Bock is accepting new patients. Call (225) 635-4500 for an appointment. Same-day sick appointments are offered within the office hours 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.