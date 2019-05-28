ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen on Tuesday continued to debate the wastewater facilities study that would influence impact fees for the town’s development.
The board reviewed a draft of the impact fee study from Villavaso & Associates, which analyzed the impacts of development on wastewater facilities and proposed calculations for possible impact fees.
Alderwoman Abby Cochran said she hopes the board would be “extremely reasonable” in designating impact fees because their collections will not likely make a large difference in town infrastructure.
“There is no way what you collect is going to pay for a new road,” Cochran said. “So don’t kill the developer or homeowner, because it’s not going to make a difference.”
Alderwoman Susie Tully said the firm needs to clarify its wording and terminology in different sections before the board takes action on the draft.
In other business, the board plans to authorize soil bores at the Market Hall site to determine the types of piles needed to remedy the erosion problem. According to a report from the Professional Engineering Consultants, there is evidence of erosion near the top of the existing sheet piles.
The board decided to wait for official recommendations from town engineering consultant Bianca Hillhouse before deciding on how to proceed.