Bains Elementary School students use new bowling skills during trip to Baton Rouge alley

Staff report

Advocate Staff

Dec 11, 2019 - 12:26 pm

Gathering at a Baton Rouge bowling alley recently are Bains Elementary School third graders, from left, Hoyt Bradford, Tuff Landry, Jack Garza, Gabriel Earnest and Jeremiah Jackson.

Bains Elementary third grader Anyria Braggs celebrates after her turn bowling during a recent trip to a Baton Rouge bowling alley.

Gathering at a Baton Rouge bowling alley are Bains Elementary students Kayleigh Whitfield, Ella Dudley, Hunter Hensley, Lila Robillard, Quinn James and Liam Perdue.

Ella Dudley and Ellie Tregle watch to see how many pins they hit during a recent visit to a bowling alley with classmates from Bains Elementary School.

As a wrap up to a bowling unit in physical education class, the teachers at Bains Elementary School recently took third grade students to the bowling alley in Baton Rouge to apply their newly learned skills.