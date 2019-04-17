West Feliciana High seniors Cody Barron and Colton Scott check out a Higgins boat built in New Orleans and used during the D-Day invasion at Normandy Beach during their field trip to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
West Feliciana High seniors Cody Barron and Colton Scott check out a Higgins boat built in New Orleans and used during the D-Day invasion at Normandy Beach during their field trip to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.
PROVIDED PHOTO
West Feliciana High students Dylan Weaver and Semion Gwin learn more about the Battle of the Bulge.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Caroline Smith and Emily St. Romain visit the Road to Berlin exhibit at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.