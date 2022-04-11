West Feliciana Parish leaders are asking residents to pick up litter around their neighborhoods during April, which Parish President Kenny Havard declared as “Keep West Feliciana Beautiful” month.
In conjunction with state leaders and “Love the Boot Week” April 18—24, members of the Keep West Feliciana Beautiful committee are encouraging residents throughout the parish to clean up and beautify neighborhoods, a roadway or community park.
Keep West Feliciana Clean committee President Cammie Norwood said members of the group were out Friday picking up litter from Oyster Bar to the riverfront near St. Francisville. Volunteers pictured along Ferdinand Street included C.B. Owen, Joe Holmes, Betsy Harper and Judy Nordgren.
Cleanups are also set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 21 on Bains Road and April 29 on Street D.
The local group encourages volunteers to take photos of efforts and tag on social media at @keepwestfelicianabeautiful.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful's Love the Boot Week is the largest litter removal effort in Louisiana, held in conjunction with Earth Day and supported by Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Businesses, government agencies, schools, nonprofit organizations and individuals throughout the state are encouraged to plan or participate in community cleanups and beautification events to work collectively toward a cleaner Louisiana, a news release said.
“Failure is not an option. We need to clean up Louisiana. The Statewide Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force is looking at this from every angle. We are going to get this done,” Nungesser said. “We are going to have to do a little bit at a time and there is no better time to start than right now with Love the Boot Week. I think when we get the state cleaned up, people will be less likely to litter. It affects not only tourism, but also our own quality of life and businesses.”
Event registration and volunteer sign up is available at www.lovetheboot.org. Volunteers can search by ZIP code to find events in their area. Events can be registered as either public or private. Love the Boot event planning tools and promotional graphics are available to all online. Everyone is encouraged to share how they #LovetheBoot on social media.
“Sportsman’s Paradise won’t be litter-free overnight, but by coming together during Love the Boot Week, we can begin to tackle the issue and take steps toward achieving a more beautiful Louisiana,” said Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful. "I challenge us to reach 100% parish participation. Show how you love the boot and sign up to clean up today."
Litter is not a new problem for Louisiana’s 64 parishes. For decades, litter has become increasingly detrimental, leading to a multitude of repercussions such as:
- Blight on natural areas, cities, towns, roadways and waterways
- Death of wildlife due to polluted habitats
- Decline in quality of life in neighborhoods
- A negative impact on economic development, infrastructure and tourism
- Flooding caused by storm drains clogged with litter and debris
Despite spending over $40 million in litter abatement each year, Louisiana is still experiencing shocking levels of litter statewide, the release said.
For information about Love the Boot Week, contact marketing@keeplouisianabeautiful.org.