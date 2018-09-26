St. Francisville is dotted with historic buildings, many still in use today.
The Democrat is taking a look back at some of those building through this series. Photographer Jill Moore is searching through archives to find photos from days gone by.
This week, we look at the Perkins Motor Company in St. Francisville on Ferdinand Street which is now the Shanty Too.
We're also highlighting the building that houses the West Feliciana Historical Society and Museum, which has an interesting history of its own. The site dates back to the early 1800s when the town of St Francisville was laid out by John H. Johnson. The property changed hands a number of times but served almost continuously as a hardware store, blacksmith shop and forge. The current two-story building, built in 1888, is constructed of heart pine. Beginning its life as a hardware store, the building's first owner was A.T. Gastrell, a prominent Bayou Sara hardware dealer, who in 1896, supervised the restoration of Grace Episcopal Church, repairing the damage inflicted during the Civil War. The business remained successful until Gastrell retired in 1907.
Some photos are accompanied by information and others are a mystery. We're asking our readers to help us fill in the blanks. If you have information or memories about any structure published in this series, please email extra@theadvocate.com or call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215. Let us know so we can share with our readers.