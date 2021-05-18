St. Francisville welcomed the District VI Cleanest City Contest judges on May 6. The district judging is the first step in the contest. If the town is successful, the second step is showcasing the town to the state judges.
Representatives drove the judges around St. Francisville, sharing the town and the history of St. Francisville and West Feliciana with them.
The District VI Cleanest City Contest judges are members of the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., The Hammond Garden Center and the Baton Rouge Garden Club.