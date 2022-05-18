The West Feliciana Parish School District focuses on reading at a young age. At Bains Lower Elementary, students participate in intentional reading instruction and intervention to improve literacy skills. Recently, employees from the Louisiana Department of Education visited the school to observe the literacy work.
Louisiana Department of Education visits readers at Bains Lower Elementary
Community News Staff
