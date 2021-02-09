St. Francisville town council and new mayor001.JPG
Buy Now

The new St. Francisville Board of Aldermen includes, first row from left, Abby Cochran, Mayor Robert Leake and Gigi Robertson and, back row, Al Lemoine, Andrew D’Aquilla and Rucker Leake.

 Photo by Jill Moore

St. Francisville Mayor Robert Leake and the 2021 St. Francisville Board of Aldermen recently met for the first time since the November election.

The board includes Abby Cochran,  Gigi Robertson, Al Lemoine, Andrew D’Aquilla and Rucker Leake.

View comments