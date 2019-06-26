BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced appointments to several boards and commissions Friday .
Lucie B. LeDoux, of St. Francisville, was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Examiners for Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology. LeDoux is the owner of Children’s Therapy & Learning and will serve as a practicing audiologist and speech-language pathologist.
The Legislature-created board provides regulatory authority over people offering speech-language pathology and audiology services to the public to safeguard public health, safety and welfare; to protect the public from incompetent, unscrupulous and unauthorized people; and to protect from unprofessional conduct by speech-language pathologists and audiologists, and speech-language pathology assistants.