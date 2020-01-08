The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Dec. 19-25:
Dec. 20
Dukes, Kelsee A.: 22, 9932 Wilcox St., St. Francisville, principal to armed robbery, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, passing in a no passing zone, two counts of failure to use turn signals, no driver's license.
Griffin, Emmanuel D.: 25, 116 Washington Ave., Hammond, simple escape, probation violator.
Herring, Ray C.: 40, 12727 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, fugitive – East Baton Rouge Parish.
Nero, Rya: 21, 11518 Bank St., Clinton, bench warrant – possession of marijuana.
Welch, Bruce E.: 52, 1253 La. 4, Newellton, simple escape.
Dec. 21
Banford, Jeremiah: 57, 10623 Walker Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, speeding.
Davis, Delaney: 37, 5942 Street C, St. Francisville, bench warrant – possession of marijuana, disturbing the peace, open container.
White, Ronald R.: 34, 5237 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana.
Wilson, Virginia R.: 35, 5343 La. 98 E., Meadville, Mississippi, fugitive – Walker County, Texas.
Dec. 22
Keen, Carrie R.: 39, 1042 Garden Lane, Magnolia, Mississippi, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Pecora Jr., Sidney K., 33, 6810 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, tinted windows, no motor vehicle insurance, open container, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Rowan, Lionel: 60, 12575 Cheerful Valley Road, St. Francisville, driving while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage.
Dec. 25
Lindsay, Brian D.: 39, 5542 Rollins Road, Zachary, fugitive – East Feliciana Parish.
Stamps, Monroe Q.: 41, 6752 Bundy Road, New Orleans, no tail lamps, driving under suspension, two counts of no child restraints, fugitive – Jefferson Parish.