West Feliciana Animal Humane Society is a volunteer group that works in collaboration with the parish government to handle dog and cat adoptions at West Feliciana Parish's James L. "Bo" Bryant Animal Shelter.
All animals, when adopted, will have received all vaccinations up to the date of adoption, rabies shot (excluding animals that are too young), deworming, flea and other parasite prevention and spayed/neutered. Dogs will also be microchipped. Adoption fees are $140 for one dog or $200 for two; $100 for one cat or $140 for two; $40 for a barn cat.
Once adopted, there is a 10-day return window for a full refund. WFAHS requires an adoption application to be completed at www.jotform.com/shannonsshaffer/adoptionapplication. Once the application is completed, someone will contact you to finalize an adoption. Message or email with any questions at www.WFAHSociety@gmail.com. Or call the shelter at (225) 635-5801.