The John J. Audubon Bicentennial and International Symposium, held April 1-2, celebrated the art, historic, and cultural contributions of the famous painter and enthusiast who had a brief stay in the Felicianas 200 years ago and fell in love with the natural habitat and the many species of fowl that called it home.
Audubon, a renowned naturalist and painter, was born in Haiti to a Creole mother and French sugar plantation owner. He spent most of his childhood in France and traveled to America at age 18. He arrived in the Feliciana region in 1821 to work as a private tutor at Oakley Plantation and soon began painting the birds of the region and eventually gained international fame for his Birds of America portfolio.
The bicentennial anniversary of Audubon’s life and work in West Feliciana Parish was the brainchild of late tourism director David Floyd. Recognizing the opportunity to aid the local economy, the West Feliciana Parish Tourism Commission joined forces with town and parish entities to bolster Destination West Feliciana. After more than a year of planning and a rescheduled date, Floyd died less than two months before the inaugural bicentennial events.
The weekend offered activities for bird watchers, artists, plant lovers and history buffs. The Friday events started with guided birding tours on the grounds of Audubon Historic Site and Mary Brown Nature Conservatory. History tours also included the Oakley House and Beech Cemetery.
Jan Pourciau, an organizer with Friends of West Feliciana Tourism, said the response exceeded expectations. “We're really pleased that everybody has joined us for this weekend,” she said. “Today we had to limit the birding group to about 50 and the rest of the weekend is full as well. The gala is sold out Saturday night, and our event tomorrow at Jackson Hall with the speakers also sold out.”
The symposium was held in Jackson Hall of historic Grace Episcopal Church. Speakers were Randy Harelson, an artist, writer, horticulturist, educator and author of "New Roads and Old Rivers: Louisiana's Historic Pointe Coupee Parish" (LSU Press 2012) and the illustrator of "Audubon on Louisiana" (LSU Press 2018); John Miles, associate librarian, curator of books, and Head of Instruction Services; and Danny Heitman, an award-winning Advocate columnist, editor of Phi Kappa Phi's Forum magazine, and the author of a "Summer of Birds: John James Audubon at Oakley House."
The weekend concluded Saturday with Gala Under the Oaks on the grounds of the Audubon Historic Site. Attendees wore a range of clothes from period attire to modern. Oakley House tours were led by actors bringing Audubon and the family he worked for back to life. Music was provided by father and son duo Jim Hogg and James Linden Hogg, renowned state fiddling champion and historian.
Pourciau said her group was pleased to draw more visitors to the area. “The Friends of West Feliciana tourism is hosting the event and we are especially happy to be offering this as a great tourism opportunity for the parish and we're excited to have all of our guests with us for the weekend,” she said.