Student help out in library at Bains Elementary Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Sep 18, 2019 - 1:40 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email At Bains Elementary School, Ezra Morrow, a student library worker, checks out a book for Ta'Niyah Sterling. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save At Bains Elementary School, students help each other check out books. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email