Staff Sgt. Michael Smego, a military representative, collects the Toys for Tots donations. The juniors at West Feliciana High School collected the most, donating over 70 individual new, in-package toys.
The West Feliciana High School Student Council in partnership with Navy JROTC hosts a Toys for Tots drive for children in December. Helping are cadets freshman Darrien Street, sophomores Kennedi Gibbs and Micaela McEachern, Nancy Bickham-Rider (WFHS ‘13, Toys for Tots representative), juniors Marissa Patterson, Destiny Howard, and Trevor Blankenship and seniors Preston Shidaker and Destiny Mitchell.
Staff Sgt. Michael Smego, a military representative, collects the Toys for Tots donations. The juniors at West Feliciana High School collected the most, donating over 70 individual new, in-package toys.
Provided photo
The West Feliciana High School Student Council in partnership with Navy JROTC hosts a Toys for Tots drive for children in December. Helping are cadets freshman Darrien Street, sophomores Kennedi Gibbs and Micaela McEachern, Nancy Bickham-Rider (WFHS ‘13, Toys for Tots representative), juniors Marissa Patterson, Destiny Howard, and Trevor Blankenship and seniors Preston Shidaker and Destiny Mitchell.