The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 9-15:

May 12

Porter, Tynekia T.: 23, 3612 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, two counts of no seat restraints for children.

May 13

Johnson, Roberto D.: 26, 5898 Street A, St. Francisville, two counts of simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant – speeding.

Vondasing, Remington K., 32, 10735 Shady Grove Road, St. Francisville, unlawful use of a social networking website, indecent behavior with juveniles, unlawful communications – telephones and telecommunications devices.

May 14

Sterling, Kenneth D.: 35, 11208 U.S. 61, Wakefield, domestic abuse battery.

May 15

Foster, Dejuan L.: 30, 1741 Glenmore Ave., Jackson, headlights (2 required), suspended driver's license.

Weller, Jonathan D.: 30, 5233 Eula Lane, Jarreau, molestation of a juvenile.

May 16

Brown, Jarred D.: 30, 5810 Sweet Olive Lane, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of liquid marijuana, suspended driver's license.

 

