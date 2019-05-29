The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between May 9-15:
May 12
Porter, Tynekia T.: 23, 3612 Amarillo St., Baton Rouge, speeding, driving under suspension, two counts of no seat restraints for children.
May 13
Johnson, Roberto D.: 26, 5898 Street A, St. Francisville, two counts of simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant – speeding.
Vondasing, Remington K., 32, 10735 Shady Grove Road, St. Francisville, unlawful use of a social networking website, indecent behavior with juveniles, unlawful communications – telephones and telecommunications devices.
May 14
Sterling, Kenneth D.: 35, 11208 U.S. 61, Wakefield, domestic abuse battery.
May 15
Foster, Dejuan L.: 30, 1741 Glenmore Ave., Jackson, headlights (2 required), suspended driver's license.
Weller, Jonathan D.: 30, 5233 Eula Lane, Jarreau, molestation of a juvenile.
May 16
Brown, Jarred D.: 30, 5810 Sweet Olive Lane, St. Francisville, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of liquid marijuana, suspended driver's license.