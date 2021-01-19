The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 4-10:
Jan. 4
Clark, Danielle: 37; 3404 Chippewa St., Baton Rouge; forgery
Wilcox, Lindsey: 39; 5310 Live Oak Drive, St. Francisville; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (two counts)
Stevenson, Gerald: 21; 548 Mission Drive, Simmesport; registration plate light required, possession of Schedule II narcotics
Jan. 6
Williams, Carondelet: 54; 7954 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge; issuing worthless checks
Jan. 7
Gwinn, Quincy: 27; 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville; speeding, driver must be licensed
Kilcrease, Micah: 33; 11641 Oakwood Lane, Clinton; second-degree battery, false imprisonment, offender armed with weapon
Jan. 8
Brooks, Terry: 57; 20935 Watson Drive, Zachary; aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property
Jan. 9
Rodriguez, Michael: 30; 1744 Michael Delving Road, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, window tint
Jan. 10
Jones, Vicki: 62; 1244 Country Road, Greene, New York; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding