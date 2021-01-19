The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Jan. 4-10:

Jan. 4

Clark, Danielle: 37; 3404 Chippewa St., Baton Rouge; forgery

Wilcox, Lindsey: 39; 5310 Live Oak Drive, St. Francisville; manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics (two counts)

Stevenson, Gerald: 21; 548 Mission Drive, Simmesport; registration plate light required, possession of Schedule II narcotics

Jan. 6

Williams, Carondelet: 54; 7954 McClelland Drive, Baton Rouge; issuing worthless checks

Jan. 7

Gwinn, Quincy: 27; 9762 La. 965, St. Francisville; speeding, driver must be licensed

Kilcrease, Micah: 33; 11641 Oakwood Lane, Clinton; second-degree battery, false imprisonment, offender armed with weapon

Jan. 8

Brooks, Terry: 57; 20935 Watson Drive, Zachary; aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property

Jan. 9

Rodriguez, Michael: 30; 1744 Michael Delving Road, Baton Rouge; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, window tint

Jan. 10

Jones, Vicki: 62; 1244 Country Road, Greene, New York; reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding

