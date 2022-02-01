The West Feliciana Parish Library announced a new collection of board games. In addition to the books, movies, audiobooks and hobby kits, patrons have the opportunity to play one or more of the 28 games available for check out.
Tabletop games can be fun, but they can also be expensive. Our new collection of games allows people to play a variety of games without having to worry about the price point, the library said in its announcement.
The collection boasts 28 games, including family favorites like Clue, Cranium and Monopoly as well as newer titles like Catan, Forbidden Island and Ticket to Ride.
The collection features a variety of gameplay styles, including party, strategy and cooperative games. Patrons can play games in the library, or they can check them out for three weeks to play with family and friends.
The library offers games for all ages, with classics like Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit as well as games that younger children can enjoy, like Jenga and It Fits.
Adding board games will also allow the library to host game-related programming, like teen board game nights and adult game time that can fit patrons’ schedules, the announcement said. Patrons should watch the announcements and posts on the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for information about events.
If the collection doesn’t include the board game a patron is looking for, they can fill out an item request, and the game will be added to the collection, the announcement said.