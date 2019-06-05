At the crossroads of life and art, there is introspection.
For the past six years, the Walker Percy Weekend has lived in this St. Francisville intersection. Percy’s novels paint such realistic settings that they draw social scientists, Christian intellectuals, Southern history buffs and more to West Feliciana for probing discussions, scholarly lectures, and a hint of fine bourbon and craft beer.
West Feliciana native son Rod Dreher, a founder of the Walker Percy Weekend, is an acclaimed author of nonfiction that often hits the tones and topics of Percy’s ‘fact-friendly’ fiction.
Percy’s first novel, "The Moviegoer," is the tale of a worn stockbroker who seeks escape from the world through frequent viewings of movies in a search for meaning. Dreher, a journalist and former film critic wrote "How Dante Can Save Your Life" to discuss the values of the famed poem Dante’s Inferno in helping one find hope and healing.
The "Thanatos Syndrome" was Walker Percy's last novel. It is set in the future in Feliciana and tells the story of an imprisoned psychiatrist who is freed and returns to the town’s people demonstrating new and odd behaviors. In the "Little Way of Ruthie Leming: A Southern Girl, a Small Town, and the Secret of a Good Life," Dreher journeys back to his hometown of St. Francisville after his younger sister died of cancer.
Dreher said he was approached Nancy Vinci not long after returning home. “Miss Nancy,” as everyone refers to her, is, in Dreher’s words, the “Grand Dame of historical preservation in West Feliciana Parish. Vinci charged Dreher and his wife, Julie Dreher, and Country Roads publishers James and Ashley Fox-Smith with helping to start a festival.
Dreher suggested Walker Percy, who lived much of his life in Covington, because he was the greatest writer Louisiana produced in the 20th century. “Percy’s family is from here, and he set his last novel, "Thanatos" in West Feliciana,” he reasoned. “(Vinci) half inspired us, half drove us, but God bless her, it’s women like her that make things happen.”
Dreher had lots of national contacts, and he knew who the Walker Percy fans were. “He’s huge among Catholics, but also among Christian intellectuals,” he said. “This was never a religious festival, but there’s a certain type of Christian intellectual that loves Walker Percy.”
As art imitates life or vice versa, the weekend participants traveled from far states and countries for a chance to discuss and purchase Percy’s works and the books of the presenters who included:
- David Brooks is a columnist for The New York Times and author of many bestselling books. His next book, "The Second Mountain: The Quest For A Moral Life," will be published in April 2019.
- J.D. Vance is the author of "Hillbilly Elegy," a bestselling 2016 memoir about growing up poor in Appalachia. The book is soon to become a major motion picture directed by Ron Howard.
- Walter Isaacson is a journalist and author who has written biographies of Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein and Henry Kissinger. Isaacson talked about Percy's Theory of Hurricanes and Everyday Life.
- Jessica Hooten Wilson teaches literature and humanities at John Brown University. Over the years she has emerged as one of the most popular presenters at Walker Percy Weekend, organizers said.
- Tom Key is an Atlanta theater director and playwright who adapted Walker Percy's "The Moviegoer" and "Lost In The Cosmos" for the stage. He serves as artistic director of downtown Atlanta’s Theatrical Outfit. He spoke on the meaning of Lost In The Cosmos for contemporary American culture, and the role of art — especially theater — in building community in a fragmenting society.
Dreher, an LSU graduate and former Advocate reporter, has written extensively about the "Benedict Option," the concept that Christians who want to maintain their faith should segregate themselves to some degree to avoid an increasing hate-filled society.
Fellow 2019 panelist and New York Times columnist Brooks described Dreher's bestseller, the "Benedict Option" as "the most discussed and most important religious book of the decade.
The six years of involvement with the Walker Percy weekend has also given Dreher a greater appreciate of “home.” “This place has changed a lot, it’s opened its mind up a lot since I was a kid in the '70s,” Dreher explained. “People, like Lynn Wood who started the Birdman Café, have bought a real broadening of the spirit here.”
Dreher said each small community has wounds and divisions that traditionally people just never talked about, but grace and time can bring change. “If there’s any good in me, that is Jesus Christ, and the grace he has shown me in my own brokenness — I’m flawed, I’m impassionate; I can get angry,” Dreher said. “I hope I’ve learned how to ask for forgiveness, to see Christ at work in this community where I grew up and to see Him work through our own flaws in a beautiful way.”
He has lived long enough to see the slow hand of social evolution and witness a dissection of the old community where even those who harbored racial hostilities in the old era can embrace unity and support the greater community in ways never seen before. ““Who says there’s no redemption?” Dreher asked. “There is, but we have to help people see it in themselves as I’ve tried to see it in myself and what God has done for me.”
Festival proceeds support the Julius Freyhan Foundation — an organization dedicated to restoring the historic Freyhan School building to serve as a community and cultural center for West Feliciana Parish. Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the participants and shared the news that the capital outlay bill pending in the legislature has $4.2 million in its budget to take care of the construction costs related to the historic restoration project.