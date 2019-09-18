WFMS club day Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Sep 18, 2019 - 1:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 3 Ernayia Tolliver practices code during club day at West Feliciana Middle School. Provided photo At West Feliciana Middle School, West Feliciana High School NJROTC instructor Major Jones teaches Brayden Gulotta, Karmon Hubbard, and Kyiwann Harrell different facing positions. Provided photo Kolton Braddock and Brock Cormier make edible dogs at West Feliciana Middle School club day. Provided photo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save West Feliciana High School recently held club day for West Feliciana Middle School students to learn more about school clubs. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email