The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 8-14:

March 8

Vancel, Billy: 34; 8114 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm

Freeman, Glenda: 57; 10887 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000

Worsham, Kevin: 27; 14319 La. 10, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, expired driver’s license, open container, public intimidation, no proof of insurance/registration

March 9

Jenkins, Edward: 19, 11206 U.S. 61, Wakefield; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), contempt of court

Coleman, James: 57, 1925 N. Third Court, Baton Rouge; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, improper display of plate, driver must be licensed

March 10

Williams, Russell: 51; 7529 Magnolia Road, Weyanoke; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage

Washington, Renode: 47; 5945 Street A, St. Francisville; aggravated assault

March 11

Croft, Walden: 34; 1597 Heck Young Road, Baker; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

March 13

Hayes, Adam: 43; 5303 Rue Jennifer, Baker; operating a vehicle while intoxicated

