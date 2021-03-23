The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between March 8-14:
March 8
Vancel, Billy: 34; 8114 Muscadine Lane, St. Francisville; aggravated assault with a firearm
Freeman, Glenda: 57; 10887 Jacock Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $1,000
Worsham, Kevin: 27; 14319 La. 10, St. Francisville; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, speeding, expired driver’s license, open container, public intimidation, no proof of insurance/registration
March 9
Jenkins, Edward: 19, 11206 U.S. 61, Wakefield; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), contempt of court
Coleman, James: 57, 1925 N. Third Court, Baton Rouge; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, improper display of plate, driver must be licensed
March 10
Williams, Russell: 51; 7529 Magnolia Road, Weyanoke; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage
Washington, Renode: 47; 5945 Street A, St. Francisville; aggravated assault
March 11
Croft, Walden: 34; 1597 Heck Young Road, Baker; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
March 13
Hayes, Adam: 43; 5303 Rue Jennifer, Baker; operating a vehicle while intoxicated