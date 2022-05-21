The West Feliciana Parish School Board voted May 17 to give a one-time $500 bonus to all of its full-time employees in appreciation for their service during another year of pandemic stress.
Last year, the board gave two extra salary checks with federal funds appropriated for Covid-19 pandemic expenses, but this year’s “13th check” will be drawn on locally generated funds.
Superintendent Hollis Milton told the board that the 2021-22 fiscal year has been a strong year for sales tax collections, which should be shared with employees who stepped up to continue working during the pandemic.
At the beginning of the school year, school officials had hoped to see a return to normalcy after the beginning year of the pandemic, but the emergence of the Delta and Omicron virus variants began another year of labor shortages and sacrifices, Milton said.
Also during the year, the state announced that West Feliciana was the top-rated school district in the state, Milton noted.
Despite the pandemic, school employees have continued to keep up the standard of quality that led to the number-one ranking, he said.
The one-time payment will cost the school system about $244,000, Finance Director Misty Cook said.
In other action, the board:
- Heard a presentation on plans to invite cellular telephone tower companies to bid on using school board property at Bains to build a tower. Milton said cellular service in the area dropped off in August and is causing problems for school employees.
- Learned that West Feliciana Parish Hospital is interested in leasing a building on the Bains Elementary campus for a 24-hour per day ambulance station.
- Honored 12 employees who are retiring this year, reading interventionist Lynn Bowman, education diagnostician Finney Couhig, coach Rickey Grant, food service technician Gloria Harrison, gifted teacher Leigh Hughes, special education supervisor Carolyn Lee, vocational education teacher Jason McCray, special education teacher Christine McDougald, fourth-grade teacher Deborah Meyers, science teacher Nicholas Smith, instructional specialist Linda Stovall and custodian Cherry Whittaker.
- Recognized the system’s Students of the Year, John Barrow Klein Jr., fifth grade; Laurel Fiser, middle school; and Samantha Ponzo, high school.