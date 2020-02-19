ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish School Board approved a tentative site plan Tuesday for a $12.6 million program of improvements at the parish high school.
Superintendent Hollis Milton said a major feature of the improvements will be the construction of a Career Tech Education Center in the building that houses the school's gymnasium. The center will replace an existing smaller building at the south end of the campus.
The center will offer culinary classes, robotics, millwright training and other types of training designed to give students certificates in a number of job skills.
He said the gym is large enough to house the training courses and incorporate other classes, such as choir, that are housed in the buildings slated for removal.
The conversion of the gym will require the construction of a new gym and parking lot near Bains Road.
The board also plans to build a Freshman Academy designed to foster a sense of community and inclusion for ninth-graders entering high school.
Another feature will be a new entrance and administrative area facing a traffic and pedestrian corridor leading from Bains Road to the main campus buildings.
Milton said many first-time visitors to the campus believe the entrance to the high school is on the west side of the main building and facing U.S. 61, but it is actually on the north side of the building.
The board held a long discussion on safety and security aspects of the construction, and Milton said he will present the site plan to Sheriff-elect Brian Spillman for his thoughts on those questions.
Another project will be renovations to the school's auditorium building.
The work will be funded through a bond issue voters approved last year that also includes the construction of a new elementary school.
Representatives of Tipton Associates, the program's construction manager, presented the site plan to the board's Building Committee on Feb. 6.
In other action, the board recognized Dr. Martha Pope for her 30 years of service as medical director of the district Family Service Center's school health center.
Lee Coleman, Family Service Center supervisor, said Pope worked with other doctors throughout the years to ensure that parish students were healthy and ready to learn.
"St. Francisville is just the dearest place. It's been a wonderful gift to me," Pope told the board and audience.