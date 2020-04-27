Graduation ceremonies for West Feliciana High will be at 9 a.m., July 10. School system officials announced the plan April 26 after polling seniors and their families on two ceremony options.
The ceremony will take place at the West Feliciana High School Stadium. Safely precautions will be put in place that include spacing guidelines for graduates and guests. Each graduate can invite up to four guests and will receive tickets for those guests. Seniors must be on the track no later than 8:30 a.m. for the graduation exercises which will begin at 9 a.m.
An additional celebration is Wednesday, April 29 on the day that would have been the seniors' last day of school. The senior parade starts at the student parking lot and continued down Bains Road and into the elementary schools.
The West Feliciana Project Graduation Committee is providing seniors the first of two gifts at the parade. A second gift will be given at graduation.