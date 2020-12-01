Property tax notices for West Feliciana Parish have been mailed and payment is due by Dec. 31, a news release said.
Because of COVID-19, the parish has made arrangements for payments online, over the phone, via mail, or in a secure drop box at the West Feliciana Parish Courthouse.
PAY ONLINE WITH CREDIT CARD: Visit www.WFPSO.org and click on the green “Pay Property Taxes” button.
PAY OVER THE PHONE WITH CREDIT CARD: Call (225) 635-3241. A 3.45% convenience fee will be added.
PAY VIA MAIL: The parish accepts money orders, checks or cashier's checks with mailed payments. Payees wishing a receipt must include a self-addressed stamped envelope with the payment. Mail payment to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Box 1844, St. Francisville, LA 70775.
PAY IN DROP BOX: The office accepts money orders, checks or cashier's checks in the drop box. Bring payments in a sealed envelope and deposit them in the secure drop box inside the front doors of the courthouse, 4785 Prosperity Street, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you need a receipt.
PAY IN PERSON: To pay with cash, bring exact change to the courthouse, 4785 Prosperity Street, St. Francisville, LA 70775. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For questions, call (225) 635-3241.