Avery Landrum, like many West Feliciana High School students, is anxiously awaiting Sept. 21 and 22. It’s homecoming weekend, but Avery and her boyfriend, Dionte Tate, won’t be attending the big dance. Instead, their attention will turn to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and the next big step for the 16-year-old singer-songwriter.
Avery has performed locally and on the Baton Rouge scene, but the Mississippi Songwriters Festival marks a huge step in her development. It is an annual event hosted by the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance in Ocean Springs. Downtown streets of the Gulf Coast town are filled every September with local, regional and professional songwriters of all genres and fans seeking to observe regional talent.
The festival stretches from local venues to late-night, rocking-chair “guitar pulls” at the Gulf Hills resort. Tracey Daigrepont, Avery’s mother, is certain the festival will pull open doors for Avery and her career. “This one is probably the biggest deal we have had because it was submitting so many things before getting selected,” Daigrepont said.
Avery balances the giddiness of a teenager with the somber determination of a seasoned professional. She is young, but as a songwriter, this is not her first rodeo. She was 7 years old when her grandparents gave her family a piano and she taught herself to play. Not long after, she wrote her first song at about 8 years old.
“I am self-taught on all my instruments,” she said. “I started doing it, and I automatically loved it.”
Avery started playing the guitar about two years later and had to overcome the obstacle of the instrument being too big for her to handle. “I started strumming on it, and I wrote songs from the bass lines,” she said. “Eventually, I told myself ‘you have to start playing guitar,’ so I taught myself to play that.”
Avery used her instruments to bridge a path to new instruments. The ukulele, for instance, helped her with forming chords and playing the guitar. She had few formal lessons, but she had a brief stint in the school choir and has had the benefit of congregating with musicians and other singer-songwriters in and around St. Francisville. A favorite collaborator, Ameal Cameron, is a little older, but Avery said she enjoys any opportunities to interact with him.
National shows like "The Voice" and "American Idol" have given Avery opportunities to travel a little farther from home and meet other musicians and artist.
“It’s just really nice to get to know other people who share the same interest,” she said. “Everyone is all welcoming and nice because you are all there for your passions.”
Passion is a word often visited in conversations with the young but grounded songwriter. She often speaks of the passions found in her music. Those passions are “fuel to her fire” but are not always from first-hand experiences.
Avery said people have commented that her lyrics seem “a little old” for her, but “even though you haven’t experienced it, you can write about it,” she said.
Mother and daughter recall watching a movie about Bonnie and Clyde that had such an impact on Avery that she wrote a song about it. “It was a pretty intense song, and I was in fifth grade,” she said.
Daigrepont noted a turning point also. “This is when I really realized that this is going somewhere,” she said.
Avery said she doesn't see herself “doing anything else besides music."
“I’m going to go to college and study psychology and become a therapist, but I’m going to try as hard as I can to make it as a musician,” she said.
Avery is blazing a very original path. Her music is “Indie,” with flecks of different genres, but she doesn’t feel she fits neatly into anyone’s category or under any other shadows. Her mother does note that Avery has the benefit of a nurturing musical village between Baton Rouge and St. Francisville.
Avery is recording with Eric DiSantos and Kristin Courville, the country duo Cumberland County, at their Toes in the Sand studios. She will be releasing a single in November or December and a full-length album will be available in early 2019.
Baton Rouge musician David Hinson will also be collaborating on her original CD. He has been a mentor for her since she started participating in the Songbird Music School sponsored by the Arts for All Council in St. Francisville. “The Arts for All Council has done so much for our community and they strive to bring all people together,” Tracey said. “It is truly a beautiful thing for our community and I love these people.”
“Music can bring so many people together,” Tracey said. “She has worked with older adults, kids her age, white, black — the diversity has added a deeper dimension to her creativity and provides a valuable lesson of bringing people together by a common thread of the sheer joy of music.”
The fall should be busy for the mother-daughter duo. The Mississippi Songwriters Festival in Downtown Ocean Springs will run Sept 20-23. Avery will take part in the Yellow Leaf Arts Festival in St. Francisville October 27-28. And in mid-November, she has been invited to perform in the Youth Showcase of the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival held at venues along the Florida-Alabama Gulf Coast. For bookings and engagements, contact Avery Landrum at info@averylandrum.com