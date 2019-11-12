ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council on Tuesday approved a $2,000 per month contract with a Zachary consulting firm to assist in changing water chlorination systems.
Parish President Kenny Havard said the parish now injects liquid chlorine bleach into the Water District 13 and Tunica water systems to disinfect the water, but a recent state order to inject more of the bleach into the pipes caused "brown water" from material dislodged inside the pipes.
Thornton, Musso & Bellemin Inc. will assist the parish in switching to a chloramine disinfectant system, in which chlorine gas and other chemicals are introduced into the systems to kill bacteria and stabilize the materials that cause brown water.
Councilman Melvin Young, who voted against the contract, questioned the cost, saying he thought the parish could train a parish employee to perform the same tasks as the consultants.
Havard said he does not want parish employees working with the bottles of chlorine gas and injection equipment that will be located throughout the system to keep the water safe for drinking.
TMB has the expertise to install and operate the chlorine equipment, Havard said.
He estimated the change should be made by the end of January.
"It will take time to clean out all the brown water," he said.
On another matter, the council approved a zoning change for the 37-acre tract on U.S. 61 the School Board plans as a site for a new elementary school.
The School Board estimates the school will be completed by the fall of 2022 or spring of 2023.
Havard also announced he will begin advertising for a replacement for Finance Director Nakia Anderson, who was elected Nov. 5 as the chancery court clerk in neighboring Wilkinson County, Mississippi.
Anderson will leave her job at the end of December, he said.