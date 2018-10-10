Luckett Farms is holding a pumpkin patch and corn maze at Rosedown Plantation, 12501 La. 10, St. Francisville. The farm is open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. daily though Nov. 17. Cost is $12 a person. Call (225) 939-2998 for information.
Farm offers maze and pumpkins for fun time
Advocate Staff
