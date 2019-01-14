ST. FRANCISVILLE — The West Feliciana Parish Council voted Monday to seek a $5.825 million U.S. Department of Agriculture water improvements loan and raised residential and commercial water rates to repay the loan.
The parish also is getting a $1.9 million USDA grant for the project.
A residential customer using 4,000 gallons of water in a month would see an increase in their bill of $7.50, from $23.50 under the old rates to $31 under the new schedule.
The parish administration estimated the rate increase will generate an extra $35,921 per month, based on the usage by 3,780 residential customers and 55 commercial customers.
The rates are for the parish's Tunica Water System and the larger Consolidated Waterworks District 13's system.
Bond attorney Alan Offner said the federal loan's interest rate will be 3.125 percent over the 40-year life of the loan. The parish may repay the entire amount of the loan or large portions of it at any time, without penalty, the attorney said.
Offner said USDA is supplementing the loan with the grant in an effort to hold rates to what other rural water systems charge their customers.
The current residential rate is $16.50 per month for the first 2,000 gallons used, plus $3.50 for each additional 1,000 gallons. The new rate will be a minimum of $22 for the first 2,000 gallons plus $4.50 for each additional 1,000-gallon increment.
Councilman Melvin Young voted against the rate increase ordinance after he was unsuccessful in getting the council to table it. Young said he questions whether the rate structure will result in commercial customers paying less for their water than residential customers.
Council members Bill May, Mel Percy, John C. Thompson and Sydney Picou Walker voted for the increase.
The project was developed by the Baton Rouge engineering firm of Owen & White Inc. and will include two new water wells, the addition and replacement of pressure relief valves, booster pumps to equalize pressure throughout the parish and new water lines.
The council began the meeting by electing May as council chairman for the year, succeeding Thompson, and electing Walker as vice chairman.
The council also filled a number of seats on boards and commissions, including reappointing Aaron Rabalais, Stacey Nwabueze and Melvin Harvey to the parish Hospital Board, and reappointing Claire Mott, Clara Williams and Soraya Landry to the Library Board.
The council also named Greg Ferris to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Parish President Kenny Havard updated the council on the status of several bridge repair projects, saying 14 other bridges are rated as "critically deficient."
The parish work crew is making the repairs, but the work will take at least a year, he said.
A new pothole patching machine is making its way through the parish on a systematic basis, and Havard said he will give members a schedule of where the machine will be working.
Havard joked after the meeting that the patching program will be "no pothole left behind."