MMR was excited to partner with Milwaukee Tool to donate a deep cut variable speed band saw kit to West Feliciana High School. MMR is a proud supporter of West Feliciana High School and its mission to encourage employment in the industrial construction industry and teach students a valuable trade. Learn more about MMR’s workforce development program here. Pictured (l-r)

Matthew Vegh, Milwaukee Territory Manager; Paul Theriot, West Feliciana High School Agriscience/FFA Instructor and MMR Craft Training Coordinator/Master Instructor Richard Sanders at MMR when the company donated a Milwaukee tool to the school.