On March 2, 4-H Club members participated in the 2019 4-H Contest Day, which includes cooking, photography and sewing.
The sewing groups have been meeting every Monday for the past few months were able to model their garments at Contest Day. The fourth and fifth graders constructed pajama pants and sixth grade and up made vests.
Participants also could submit a photograph or dish to enter the other competitions that day.
First place winners in the cookery contest can compete in the Regional Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula on May 14.
The 4-H Shooting Sports members were also competing recently. On March 5-10, several from West Feliciana Parish were in the Regional Shooting Sports competition. They competed in archery, shotgun, air rifle and BB events. The State Shoot is in Shreveport from Monday through April 20.
Sewing winners, listed from first place to third by grade include:
4th Grade: Brylee Broussard, Valarie Patin and Mae Hazlip
5th Grade: Shunireya Smith, Frances Neal and Isabella Bertucci
6th-8th Grade: Nakiya Pittman, McKayla Mercer and Elaina Singleton
9th-12th Grade: Jon Elise Sturgeon, Katie Eschete and Caylen Delaney
Photography contestants participated in five categories and are listed from first to third place.
Animals/Pets: Mary Mitchell, Nakiya Pittman and Shelby Welch
People: Quinn Langley, Kaylyn Williams and Anna Wallis
Black and White: Elaina Singleton, Anna Wallis and Mary Mitchell
Places: Landon Singleton, Shelby Welch and Mary Mitchell
Other: Elaina Singleton, Nakiya Pittman and Kaylyn Whetstone
In 4-H, the cookery contest is held at the parish level with winners heading to the regional level. Healthy living is encouraged for all recipes used. First place heads to regional. Winners in each division are listed from first to third place.
Seafood Best of Show: Valarie Patin
Seafood Cookery — Crawfish: Jon Elise Sturgeon, Shelby Welch and Elaina Singleton
Seafood Cookery — Crab: Valerie Patin
Seafood Cookery — Shrimp: Logan Reinhardt and Emaline Kile
Seafood Cookery — Fish and Other Seafood: Emaline Kile
Poultry Best of Show: Kylee Williams
Poultry Cookery — Chicken: Kylee Williams, Landon Singleton and Thomas Kile
Poultry Cookery — Processed: Landon Singleton
Ground Beef Best of Show: Anna Whittington
Ground Beef Cookery — Quick and Easy: Anna Whittington, Quinn Langley and Logan Reinhardt
Ground Beef Cookery — Low Calorie: Emma Bush
Ground Beef Cookery — One Dish Meal: Quinn Langley
Egg Best of Show: Anna Whittington
Egg Cookery — Appetizer/Salad: Logan Reinhardt
Egg Cookery — Main Dish: Anna Wallis, Jon Elise Sturgeon and Landry Brouillette
Egg Cookery — Dessert: Anna Whittington, Emma Bush and Shelby Welch
My Favorite Best of Show: Logan Reinhardt
My Favorite — Other: Audrey Reinhardt
My Favorite — Sweet Potato: Logan Reinhardt
Sugar Best of Show: Sophie Cook
Sugar Cookery — Cakes: Shelby Welch, Alex Corbett and Audrey Renhardt
Sugar Cookery — Candy: Landon Singleton, Audrey Reinhardt and Jon Elise Sturgeon
Sugar Cookery — Cookies: Sophie Cook and Kylee Williams
Sugar Cookery — Pies: Cade Bush and Valarie Patin
Bento Box: Landry Brouillette
For information about any of the events or more about the 4-H Club, contact Katlin Lucas at (225) 635-3614 or at klucas@agcenter.lsu.edu.