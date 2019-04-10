On March 2, 4-H Club members participated in the 2019 4-H Contest Day, which includes cooking, photography and sewing.

The sewing groups have been meeting every Monday for the past few months were able to model their garments at Contest Day. The fourth and fifth graders constructed pajama pants and sixth grade and up made vests.

Participants also could submit a photograph or dish to enter the other competitions that day.

First place winners in the cookery contest can compete in the Regional Cookery Contest in Ponchatoula on May 14.

The 4-H Shooting Sports members were also competing recently. On March 5-10, several from West Feliciana Parish were in the Regional Shooting Sports competition. They competed in archery, shotgun, air rifle and BB events. The State Shoot is in Shreveport from Monday through April 20.

Sewing winners, listed from first place to third by grade include:

4th Grade: Brylee Broussard, Valarie Patin and Mae Hazlip

5th Grade: Shunireya Smith, Frances Neal and Isabella Bertucci

6th-8th Grade: Nakiya Pittman, McKayla Mercer and Elaina Singleton

9th-12th Grade: Jon Elise Sturgeon, Katie Eschete and Caylen Delaney

Photography contestants participated in five categories and are listed from first to third place.

Animals/Pets: Mary Mitchell, Nakiya Pittman and Shelby Welch

People: Quinn Langley, Kaylyn Williams and Anna Wallis

Black and White: Elaina Singleton, Anna Wallis and Mary Mitchell

Places: Landon Singleton, Shelby Welch and Mary Mitchell

Other: Elaina Singleton, Nakiya Pittman and Kaylyn Whetstone

In 4-H, the cookery contest is held at the parish level with winners heading to the regional level. Healthy living is encouraged for all recipes used. First place heads to regional. Winners in each division are listed from first to third place.

Seafood Best of Show: Valarie Patin

Seafood Cookery — Crawfish: Jon Elise Sturgeon, Shelby Welch and Elaina Singleton

Seafood Cookery — Crab: Valerie Patin

Seafood Cookery — Shrimp: Logan Reinhardt and Emaline Kile

Seafood Cookery — Fish and Other Seafood: Emaline Kile

Poultry Best of Show: Kylee Williams

Poultry Cookery — Chicken: Kylee Williams, Landon Singleton and Thomas Kile

Poultry Cookery — Processed: Landon Singleton

Ground Beef Best of Show: Anna Whittington

Ground Beef Cookery — Quick and Easy: Anna Whittington, Quinn Langley and Logan Reinhardt

Ground Beef Cookery — Low Calorie: Emma Bush

Ground Beef Cookery — One Dish Meal: Quinn Langley

Egg Best of Show: Anna Whittington

Egg Cookery — Appetizer/Salad: Logan Reinhardt

Egg Cookery — Main Dish: Anna Wallis, Jon Elise Sturgeon and Landry Brouillette

Egg Cookery — Dessert: Anna Whittington, Emma Bush and Shelby Welch

My Favorite Best of Show: Logan Reinhardt

My Favorite — Other: Audrey Reinhardt

My Favorite — Sweet Potato: Logan Reinhardt

Sugar Best of Show: Sophie Cook

Sugar Cookery — Cakes: Shelby Welch, Alex Corbett and Audrey Renhardt

Sugar Cookery — Candy: Landon Singleton, Audrey Reinhardt and Jon Elise Sturgeon

Sugar Cookery — Cookies: Sophie Cook and Kylee Williams

Sugar Cookery — Pies: Cade Bush and Valarie Patin

Bento Box: Landry Brouillette

For information about any of the events or more about the 4-H Club, contact Katlin Lucas at (225) 635-3614 or at klucas@agcenter.lsu.edu.

View comments