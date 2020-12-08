The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Nov. 23-29:
Nov. 23
Harris, Charles: 20; 8750 Mendella Lane, New Roads; simple possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of stolen firearms, proper equipment required — display of plate
Johnson, Ricky: 30; 5898 St. A, St. Francisville; aggravated battery
Nov. 27
Buffett, Russell: 23; 9940 W. Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville; taking contraband to/from a penal institution, simple possession of Schedule I
Nov. 28
Bailey, Bri’Darrius: 19; 10988 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville; second degree murder, illegal use of weapons
Johnson, Brandon: 34; 7518 Amite Church Road, Denham Springs; simple possession of Schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless operation
Johnson, Walker: 30, 900 Baker St., Bellingham, Washington; possession of firearm by convicted felon, hunting without a resident license, big game license required, failure to comply with tagging regulations
Wilson, Joseph: 66, 8620 St. Joseph St., New Roads; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, taking contraband to/from a penal institution, distribution of drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed
Nov. 29
Ticey, Wayne: 34; 1000 N. Madison, Tallulah; headlamps required, registration plate light required, driver must be licensed, simple possession of marijuana
Hamilton, Charles: 20; 313 Adams St., Tallulah; possession with intent to distribute Schedule II, possession of Schedule II, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV, taking contraband to/from a penal institution