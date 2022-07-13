Hearing opposition from nearby residents, the West Feliciana Parish Council postponed a decision July 11 on rezoning property near Lake Rosemound for a cellular telephone tower.
AT&T wants to erect a 255-foot, self-supporting tower to boost cellphone and broadband service on Sligo Road property owned by Marion and Sheila Trahan.
Representatives of the company said the location is important in AT&T’s effort to improve its cellular coverage in that area of the parish.
The change from rural-agriculture to special district zoning only would apply to the access road and 100 by 100-foot tower site, the representatives said. The access road is needed because of the parish’s setback requirements.
The parish Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the zoning change at its July 7 meeting, which one opponent said left Lake Rosemound residents little time to muster opposition to the council’s final say in the matter.
Opponents also said the tower’s flashing lights will be detrimental to the aesthetics of the lakeside development and disturb wildlife in the area.
After AT&T representative Matt Adams said the new tower will be beneficial for communications among sheriff’s deputies and other first responders, the Lake Rosemound opponents asked Sheriff Brian Spillman for a comment.
Spillman said all cellular companies have coverage problems in the rural areas, which he said he worries will one day put one of his deputies “in peril.” At the same time, Spillman said he would not want the tower in his neighborhood, either.
Councilman Justin Metz offered a motion to deny the rezoning request because of the perceived harm to Lake Rosemound’s natural beauty and recreation features, but he did not get a second to his motion.
The council then voted to table the request until its August meeting.
The council also tabled adoption of new zoning, green law, subdivision and impact fee ordinances until October, meaning a moratorium on new major residential developments, enacted in August 2020, will remain in effect.
A consultant has been working with the parish administration on new ordinances, but none has been publicly discussed since the moratorium went into effect.
In other action, the council:
- Reappointed Alan Kirkpatrick and Steven Windham to new terms on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- Adopted a lengthy resolution specifying how long various types of records must be retained, working in consultation with the Secretary of State’s Office.