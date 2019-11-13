During a coronation ceremony Oct. 27, Krewe Mystique de la Capitalé crowned Madison Elise Bennett its 2020 queen.
Madison, a senior at West Feliciana High School, is the first St. Francisville resident to serve as royalty for Krewe Mystique. Madison and the king, Charles Timothy Porch, her grandfather and a former St. Francisville resident, will reign over all 2020 Mardi Gras activities, including a formal tableau, king cake party and the parade.
Madison, the daughter of Alisha and Waylan Bennett, will be formally presented to the krewe members and guests at the tableau and ball Jan. 25. She served as a Krewe Mystique debutante in 2019. After being crowned, Madison said, “I am honored and excited to be Krewe Mystique’s 2020 queen.”